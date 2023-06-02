On Friday, Reese McGuire (.185 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire has six doubles and three walks while batting .293.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), McGuire has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 30 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.355 AVG .286
.355 OBP .355
.452 SLG .321
3 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
8/0 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 14
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, one per game).
  • The Rays are sending Glasnow (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
