Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .187 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
- In 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.5%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).
- He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, one per game).
- The Rays will look to Glasnow (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.