Player props can be found for Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk, among others, when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7 at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists to total 65 points (0.8 per game).

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for Vegas.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Stars May. 27 0 2 2 3 at Stars May. 25 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 3

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Tkachuk's 109 points are pivotal for Florida. He has put up 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6

Put your picks to the test and bet on Golden Knights vs. Panthers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.