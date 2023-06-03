On Saturday, Jarren Duran (batting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Kelley. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley

Trevor Kelley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .288 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (25 of 39), with multiple hits 12 times (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.7%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (35.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (10.3%).

In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 20 GP 19 16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings