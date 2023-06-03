Pablo Reyes is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 3 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley

Trevor Kelley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .273 with three doubles and two walks.

In 60.0% of his 10 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.

Reyes has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings