Pablo Reyes is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 3 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .273 with three doubles and two walks.
  • In 60.0% of his 10 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
  • Reyes has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Kelley (0-1) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while giving up two hits.
