Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 53 hits, batting .252 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 96th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 62.3% of his games this season (33 of 53), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (32.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (20.8%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Devers has driven in a run in 27 games this season (50.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (22.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year (23 of 53), with two or more runs six times (11.3%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- The Rays will look to Kelley (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering two hits.
