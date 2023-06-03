How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
The Boston Red Sox versus Tampa Bay Rays game on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Masataka Yoshida and Wander Franco.
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 14th in MLB play with 65 total home runs.
- Boston ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .436.
- The Red Sox rank fifth in the majors with a .264 batting average.
- Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (293 total).
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out eight times per game to rank fifth in the majors.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.
- Boston's 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.315).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Garrett Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Zach Davies
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Merrill Kelly
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
|5/31/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luke Weaver
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Trevor Kelley
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Taj Bradley
|6/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Tanner Bibee
