The Boston Red Sox versus Tampa Bay Rays game on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Masataka Yoshida and Wander Franco.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 14th in MLB play with 65 total home runs.

Boston ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .436.

The Red Sox rank fifth in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (293 total).

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out eight times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston's 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.315).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Trevor Kelley 6/3/2023 Rays - Home - Tyler Glasnow 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians - Away Chris Sale Tanner Bibee

