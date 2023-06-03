The Tampa Bay Rays (40-19) visit the Boston Red Sox (30-27) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent batters. Yandy Diaz has an average of .313 (seventh in league) for the Rays, while Masataka Yoshida is sixth at .316 for the Red Sox.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow versus the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (1-2).

Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (1-2, 3.52 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox will send Crawford (1-2) out for his third start of the season.

His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw two-thirds of an inning against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

In 10 appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.52 ERA and averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .205 against him.

Crawford will try to record his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages three innings per appearance.

Kutter Crawford vs. Rays

He will face a Rays team that is hitting .268 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .484 (first in the league) with 103 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Crawford has a 3 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP against the Rays this season in three innings pitched, allowing a .182 batting average over one appearance.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow will take to the mound for the Rays, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, May 27, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 6.23, a batting average against of .278 and 16.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

