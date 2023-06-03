The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .293 with six doubles and three walks.

McGuire has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 30 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 30 games this year.

McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .355 AVG .286 .355 OBP .355 .452 SLG .321 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 8/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 14 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings