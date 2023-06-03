On Saturday, Triston Casas (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Kelley. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .187 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Casas has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%), including four multi-hit games (8.5%).
  • In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Casas has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).
  • In 20 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.189 AVG .136
.323 OBP .296
.283 SLG .432
3 XBH 5
1 HR 4
7 RBI 7
19/11 K/BB 13/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 23
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rays will look to Kelley (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering two hits.
