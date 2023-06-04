Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has 11 doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .240.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 20 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has gone deep in five games this year (13.2%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 23.7% of his games this season, Wong has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (47.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.349 AVG .114
.391 OBP .184
.674 SLG .143
8 XBH 1
3 HR 0
6 RBI 4
11/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 18
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
  • Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.