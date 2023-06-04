On Sunday, Justin Turner (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Fenway Park

Taj Bradley

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .348 with one homer.

Turner has picked up a hit in 36 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (10.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Turner has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 25 24 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 15 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

