Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (41-19) versus the Boston Red Sox (30-28) at Fenway Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on June 4.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (3-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Tanner Houck (3-4, 5.30 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Red Sox were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Red Sox's ATS record is 2-4-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Boston is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.2 runs per game (303 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule