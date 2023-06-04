Tanner Houck will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox in the third of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Boston ranks fifth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 303 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .335 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.320 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Houck (3-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 10 starts this season, Houck has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/3/2023 Rays W 8-5 Home Garrett Whitlock Trevor Kelley 6/3/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Kutter Crawford Tyler Glasnow 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians - Away Chris Sale Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians - Away Garrett Whitlock Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole

