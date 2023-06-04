Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Rays on June 4, 2023
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 15 walks and 48 RBI (53 total hits).
- He has a .245/.301/.495 slash line so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Reds
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has put up 57 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 33 runs.
- He's slashing .310/.405/.576 on the season.
- Diaz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .208 with two doubles and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|at Cubs
|May. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
