Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong and his .351 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .236 with 11 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 51.3% of his 39 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 39), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.
- In 18 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.07), 30th in WHIP (1.148), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
