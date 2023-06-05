Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pablo Reyes -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has three doubles and two walks while batting .293.
- Reyes has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (33.3%).
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Reyes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (8-1 with a 2.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.07), 30th in WHIP (1.148), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).
