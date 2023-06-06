Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .460, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 40 of 56 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (35.7%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.9%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has had an RBI in 17 games this season (30.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 58.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|24 (77.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|14 (45.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|20 (64.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Bieber (4-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw four innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.72), 43rd in WHIP (1.293), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
