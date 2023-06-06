The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.462 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .263 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.

In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .268 AVG .242 .318 OBP .265 .415 SLG .303 4 XBH 2 1 HR 0 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 6/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings