Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Justin Turner -- hitting .262 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .266 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 93rd in slugging.
- In 64.9% of his 57 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has an RBI in 19 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (45.6%), including five games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|25 (78.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|16 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Bieber (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.72), 43rd in WHIP (1.293), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
