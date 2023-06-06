Justin Turner -- hitting .262 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .266 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 93rd in slugging.

In 64.9% of his 57 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has an RBI in 19 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (45.6%), including five games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 25 25 (78.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 16 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings