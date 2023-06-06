On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is batting .246 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 140th and he is 36th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 34 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 19.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 49.1% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (24 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 24 22 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 13 (39.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 15 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

