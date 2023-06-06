How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
James Paxton will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 66 home runs.
- Boston is sixth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Boston has scored 306 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.
- Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.322 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Paxton (1-1) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has one quality starts in four chances this season.
- Paxton has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|W 8-5
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Trevor Kelley
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/4/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Taj Bradley
|6/5/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Shane McClanahan
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Tanner Bibee
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Aaron Civale
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Clarke Schmidt
