James Paxton will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 66 home runs.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Boston has scored 306 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.322 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Paxton (1-1) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

Paxton has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/3/2023 Rays W 8-5 Home Garrett Whitlock Trevor Kelley 6/3/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Kutter Crawford Tyler Glasnow 6/4/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians - Away Chris Sale Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians - Away Garrett Whitlock Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away James Paxton Clarke Schmidt

