Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (27-32) on Tuesday, June 6, when they square off against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (30-30) at Progressive Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-110). The over/under for the game has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.72 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (1-1, 4.26 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 15 out of the 30 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 15-17 (winning 46.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

In the last 10 games, the Guardians were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 15-18 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 5th Win AL East +8000 - 5th

