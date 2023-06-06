The Las Vegas Aces (6-0) will aim to extend a six-game winning run when they visit the Connecticut Sun (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Sun have taken three games in a row.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Aces