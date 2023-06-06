How to Watch the Sun vs. Aces Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Las Vegas Aces (6-0) will aim to extend a six-game winning run when they visit the Connecticut Sun (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Sun have taken three games in a row.
Sun vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Key Stats for Sun vs. Aces
- Connecticut puts up just 3.3 more points per game (79) than Las Vegas gives up to opponents (75.7).
- The Sun have put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 39.5% from the field.
- Connecticut shoots 31.4% from three-point distance this season. That's 6.7 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (38.1%).
- Las Vegas and Connecticut rebound at nearly the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.7 more rebounds per game.
