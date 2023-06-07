The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is batting .241 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 112th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 48.3% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 25 22 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 13 (39.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 15 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings