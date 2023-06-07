The Cleveland Guardians (27-33) meet the Boston Red Sox (31-30) on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (1-1) versus the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (1-2).

Red Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.20 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (1-2, 3.48 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (1-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went three innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.

Crawford enters this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Kutter Crawford vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .232 batting average, and is 25th in the league with 466 total hits and 29th in MLB action with 216 runs scored. They have the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.348) and are last in all of MLB with 35 home runs.

Crawford has thrown four innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out three against the Guardians this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will send Bibee (1-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 3.20 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Bibee will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

