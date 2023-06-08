Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Jarren Duran (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Duran has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (26.7%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Civale (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.04 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.04, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
