Thursday's game at Progressive Field has the Boston Red Sox (31-31) taking on the Cleveland Guardians (28-33) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Guardians will look to Aaron Civale (1-1) versus the Red Sox and Matt Dermody.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Red Sox have gone 1-5-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (six of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a win-loss record of 11-6 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 4 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (313 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule