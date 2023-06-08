Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will look to get the better of Matt Dermody, the Boston Red Sox's named starter, on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (-105). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Red Sox have a 1-5-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a record of 13-18 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 34 of its 61 games with a total.

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 14-15 13-9 18-21 19-23 12-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.