Reese McGuire -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has seven doubles and four walks while hitting .284.

McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 48.5% of his games this season (16 of 33), with multiple hits eight times (24.2%).

He has not homered in his 33 games this year.

In eight games this year (24.2%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .355 AVG .286 .355 OBP .355 .452 SLG .321 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 8/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 15 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings