Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Justin Turner -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .256.
- Turner has recorded a hit in 38 of 60 games this year (63.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (11.7%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.7% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (45.0%), including five games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (7-0 with a 2.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks 14th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
