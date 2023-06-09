The Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Adley Rutschman and Vinnie Pasquantino -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Orioles vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles rank 13th in MLB play with 71 total home runs.

Baltimore's .414 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Orioles' .247 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Baltimore has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (303 total runs).

The Orioles rank 18th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

Orioles hitters strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in the majors.

Baltimore's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Baltimore has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

The Orioles average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.338).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 61 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 237 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.411 WHIP this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Wells (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Wells has registered three quality starts this season.

Wells will try to build on a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch will take to the mound for the Royals, his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs.

Lynch has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Giants L 4-0 Away Kyle Bradish Alex Cobb 6/4/2023 Giants W 8-3 Away Tyler Wells Anthony DeSclafani 6/6/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Kyle Gibson Freddy Peralta 6/7/2023 Brewers L 10-2 Away Dean Kremer Corbin Burnes 6/8/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Kyle Bradish Colin Rea 6/9/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Wells Daniel Lynch 6/10/2023 Royals - Home - Brady Singer 6/11/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Gibson - 6/13/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dean Kremer Chris Bassitt 6/14/2023 Blue Jays - Home Kyle Bradish José Berríos 6/15/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Wells Yusei Kikuchi

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Graham Ashcraft

