When the New York Yankees (37-27) and Boston Red Sox (31-32) face off at Yankee Stadium on Friday, June 9, Gerrit Cole will get the nod for the Yankees, while the Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock to the hill. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +125. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (7-0, 2.82 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.61 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 27 out of the 43 games, or 62.8%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 16-3 (84.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win nine times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Connor Wong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

