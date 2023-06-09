Red Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's contest between the New York Yankees (37-27) and the Boston Red Sox (31-32) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 9.
The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (7-0) for the Yankees and Garrett Whitlock (2-2) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 4, Red Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Red Sox have compiled a 1-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those contests).
- The Red Sox have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those contests.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 9-4 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (316 total).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Tanner Houck vs Taj Bradley
|June 5
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Brayan Bello vs Shane McClanahan
|June 6
|@ Guardians
|W 5-4
|James Paxton vs Shane Bieber
|June 7
|@ Guardians
|L 5-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Tanner Bibee
|June 8
|@ Guardians
|L 10-3
|Matt Dermody vs Aaron Civale
|June 9
|@ Yankees
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Gerrit Cole
|June 10
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 11
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 12
|Rockies
|-
|James Paxton vs Connor Seabold
|June 13
|Rockies
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Chase Anderson
|June 14
|Rockies
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber
