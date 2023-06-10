Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (37-28) will clash with Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (32-32) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, June 10. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been set for this game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (3-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-5, 5.46 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 27 out of the 44 games, or 61.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 25-14 (64.1%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 1-3 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Red Sox have come away with 16 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+275)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

