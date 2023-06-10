Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (37-28) and the Boston Red Sox (32-32) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET on June 10.

The Yankees will look to Domingo German (3-3) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-5).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Red Sox's ATS record is 1-3-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in four of those contests).

The Red Sox have won in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Boston has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 6 in baseball, scoring five runs per game (319 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule