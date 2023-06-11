Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .276 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.7% of them.
  • He has homered in three games this season (6.4%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.0% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 12 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 23
.321 AVG .232
.394 OBP .267
.543 SLG .317
14 XBH 5
2 HR 1
16 RBI 7
23/10 K/BB 31/3
4 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.58 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.96 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
