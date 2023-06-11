Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 40 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (30.6%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 43.5% of his games this season (27 of 62), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.297
|AVG
|.224
|.362
|OBP
|.325
|.438
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|19/11
|K/BB
|22/15
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.58 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.96 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
