In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 11, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (38-28) match up with Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (32-33). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.96 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.97 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 28 out of the 45 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 26-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (65% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Red Sox have won 13 of 31 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Connor Wong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.