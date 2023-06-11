Red Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (38-28) versus the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 11.
The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees and Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Red Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Red Sox's record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those games.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 13-18 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (320 total).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|@ Guardians
|W 5-4
|James Paxton vs Shane Bieber
|June 7
|@ Guardians
|L 5-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Tanner Bibee
|June 8
|@ Guardians
|L 10-3
|Matt Dermody vs Aaron Civale
|June 9
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Garrett Whitlock vs Gerrit Cole
|June 10
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 11
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 12
|Rockies
|-
|James Paxton vs Connor Seabold
|June 13
|Rockies
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Chase Anderson
|June 14
|Rockies
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber
|June 16
|Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Gerrit Cole
|June 17
|Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Domingo Germán
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.