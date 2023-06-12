Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .410 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.
- Duvall has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in 30.0% of his games this year, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has an RBI in six of 10 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this season (60.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.476
|AVG
|.333
|.542
|OBP
|.429
|1.000
|SLG
|.778
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|4/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
