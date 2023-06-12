The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 17 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .281.

Duran has picked up a hit in 30 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

In 6.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (35.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (8.3%).

He has scored in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .321 AVG .244 .394 OBP .278 .543 SLG .337 14 XBH 6 2 HR 1 16 RBI 8 23/10 K/BB 31/3 4 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings