Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Justin Turner (.475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .265.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 41 of 63 games this season (65.1%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (31.7%).
- He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has an RBI in 20 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.297
|AVG
|.227
|.362
|OBP
|.331
|.438
|SLG
|.391
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|19/11
|K/BB
|22/16
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold (1-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
