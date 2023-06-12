Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Los Angeles Angels playing the Texas Rangers.

You can find info on how to watch today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (26-37) host the Atlanta Braves (40-25)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Zach McKinstry (.253 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)

Zach McKinstry (.253 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)

ATL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -226 +185 9

The Boston Red Sox (33-33) take on the Colorado Rockies (27-40)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.300 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.300 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.261 AVG, 10 HR, 37 RBI)

BOS Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -249 +206 9.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) play host to the San Francisco Giants (33-32)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.287 AVG, 10 HR, 28 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.287 AVG, 10 HR, 28 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.273 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

SF Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -128 +109 8

The Texas Rangers (41-23) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (36-31)

The Angels will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.296 AVG, 9 HR, 51 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.296 AVG, 9 HR, 51 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.287 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI)

TEX Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -157 +135 9.5

The Kansas City Royals (18-47) take on the Cincinnati Reds (31-35)

The Reds will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 28 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 28 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.275 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)

KC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -112 -107 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (17-50) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (48-20)

The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.264 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.264 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.299 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)

TB Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -267 +219 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (31-33) host the Miami Marlins (37-29)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.283 AVG, 5 HR, 28 RBI)

Ty France (.283 AVG, 5 HR, 28 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.397 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)

SEA Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -120 +101 7.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (40-25) face the Philadelphia Phillies (32-33)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.312 AVG, 13 HR, 33 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.312 AVG, 13 HR, 33 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.312 AVG, 8 HR, 38 RBI)

PHI Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -110 -109 10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.