In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-8.5) 210 -350 +290 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-8.5) 210.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-8.5) 209.5 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-8.5) 209.5 -360 +300 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams surrender a combined 222.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than this contest's total.
  • Denver has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 ATS record so far this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5
Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0
Aaron Gordon 13.5 -105 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 -118 11.5
Michael Porter Jr. 10.5 -125 17.4

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Nuggets -5000 -
Heat +1800 -

