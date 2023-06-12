As of now the New England Patriots have been given +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322.0 yards allowed per game) last year.

At home last season, the Patriots were 4-4. On the road, they were 4-5.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Also, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

James Robinson ran for 425 yards (38.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 11 games.

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped keep opposing offenses in check with 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Eagles September 10 1 - +700 Dolphins September 17 2 - +2500 @ Jets September 24 3 - +1600 @ Cowboys October 1 4 - +1600 Saints October 8 5 - +3000 @ Raiders October 15 6 - +8000 Bills October 22 7 - +800 @ Dolphins October 29 8 - +2500 Commanders November 5 9 - +8000 Colts November 12 10 - +8000 @ Giants November 26 12 - +5000 Chargers December 3 13 - +3000 @ Steelers December 7 14 - +5000 Chiefs December 18 15 - +650 @ Broncos December 24 16 - +4000 @ Bills December 31 17 - +800 Jets January 7 18 - +1600

