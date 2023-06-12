Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the New England Patriots have been given +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
New England Betting Insights
- New England covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.
- New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322.0 yards allowed per game) last year.
- At home last season, the Patriots were 4-4. On the road, they were 4-5.
- New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.
- The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.
Patriots Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Also, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.
- In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).
- James Robinson ran for 425 yards (38.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 11 games.
- On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped keep opposing offenses in check with 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Eagles
|September 10
|1
|-
|+700
|Dolphins
|September 17
|2
|-
|+2500
|@ Jets
|September 24
|3
|-
|+1600
|@ Cowboys
|October 1
|4
|-
|+1600
|Saints
|October 8
|5
|-
|+3000
|@ Raiders
|October 15
|6
|-
|+8000
|Bills
|October 22
|7
|-
|+800
|@ Dolphins
|October 29
|8
|-
|+2500
|Commanders
|November 5
|9
|-
|+8000
|Colts
|November 12
|10
|-
|+8000
|@ Giants
|November 26
|12
|-
|+5000
|Chargers
|December 3
|13
|-
|+3000
|@ Steelers
|December 7
|14
|-
|+5000
|Chiefs
|December 18
|15
|-
|+650
|@ Broncos
|December 24
|16
|-
|+4000
|@ Bills
|December 31
|17
|-
|+800
|Jets
|January 7
|18
|-
|+1600
