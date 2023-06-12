Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (33-33) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (27-40) at Fenway Park on Monday, June 12, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Red Sox (-250). A 9.5-run total is set for this game.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.81 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.10 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 13 (56.5%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 71.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 24, or 42.1%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (-105) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+135)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.