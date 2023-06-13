The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo is batting .250 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (8.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 56.5% of his games this season (35 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .331 AVG .235 .404 OBP .313 .546 SLG .319 18 XBH 8 4 HR 1 14 RBI 10 19/13 K/BB 17/13 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings