Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo is batting .250 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (8.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 56.5% of his games this season (35 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.331
|AVG
|.235
|.404
|OBP
|.313
|.546
|SLG
|.319
|18
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|19/13
|K/BB
|17/13
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Anderson (0-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 2.25 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
