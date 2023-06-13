Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- Turner is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 65.6% of his games this year (42 of 64), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (32.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 64), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (21 of 64), with two or more RBI six times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 43.8% of his games this year (28 of 64), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.305
|AVG
|.227
|.372
|OBP
|.331
|.450
|SLG
|.391
|11
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|20/12
|K/BB
|22/16
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Anderson (0-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
