The New England Patriots at the moment have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per game.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

In 16 games a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, catching 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

Matthew Judon had 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Eagles September 10 1 - +700 Dolphins September 17 2 - +2500 @ Jets September 24 3 - +1600 @ Cowboys October 1 4 - +1600 Saints October 8 5 - +3000 @ Raiders October 15 6 - +8000 Bills October 22 7 - +800 @ Dolphins October 29 8 - +2500 Commanders November 5 9 - +8000 Colts November 12 10 - +8000 @ Giants November 26 12 - +5000 Chargers December 3 13 - +3000 @ Steelers December 7 14 - +5000 Chiefs December 18 15 - +650 @ Broncos December 24 16 - +4000 @ Bills December 31 17 - +800 Jets January 7 18 - +1600

Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:13 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.